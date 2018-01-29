At last night's Grammy Awards, Carrie Fisher won a posthumous award for Best Spoken Word Album for her book The Princess Diarist. This is Fisher's first Grammy — she was also nominated for a Grammy in 2010 for the audio recording of her book Wishful Drinking. But, it's not just Fisher who was involved in the book. Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter, was also a reader on the audio book.
Lourd, 25, shared an emotional post in honour of her mother's win.
"Princess Diarist was the last profesh(ish) thing my momby and I got to do together," she wrote. "I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble but instead we’ll celebrate in true Carrie style: in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca Colas and warm e cigs."
We lost Fisher in December of 2016 — and we lost her mother, Debbie Reynolds, days after — but 2017, in a tragically ironic way, has been a big year for Fisher. In addition to her Grammy win, she appeared in The Last Jedi, one of the best-reviewed Star Wars films in recent years. Lourd also appeared in the movie, so it was yet another Lourd-Fisher 2017 collab.
In July, Lourd actually accepted another award for her mother. (Lourd did not attend this ceremony due to her American Horror Story duties. But hopefully, given what we know about how Fisher liked to celebrate, she was at home with Coca-Cola and an E-cig!) Fisher won the Disney Legends Award at the D23 Expo, and Lourd celebrated the win on Instagram.
"My mom and I went to Disneyland so much that I now realize she may have loved it even more than I did. Thank you so much to @disney for making my mom the ultimate Disney combo: a princess and now a legend," she wrote at the time.
