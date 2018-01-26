A West Side Story Remake Is Imminent — & I'm Nervous

West Side Story isn't as grandiose a show as Les Mis, nor does it have the razzle dazzle of Chicago. The music is less ambitious, and it's not based on a Victor Hugo novel, for starters. But it's just dramatic as Les Miserables ("How many can I kill, Chino? How many — and still have one bullet left for me?") — and it's dealing with more prevalent themes like gentrification, emigration, and racial intolerance. These are all extremely relevant given our current political climate. It maps the story of Romeo & Juliet atop 1950s Manhattan, and even goes so far as to name it after the Upper West Side.