A West Side Story Remake Is Imminent — & I'm Nervous

According to a recent casting call announcement , there may be a West Side Story remake in the works. Reportedly, Steven Spielberg is attached to direct, and the casting call asks for actors of Latinx descent. Ergo, the movie, if it's made, financed, distributed and publicised properly, is going to be a big deal. (Refinery29 has reached out to 20th Century Fox, which is rumoured to be producing.) Vanity Fair points out that Spielberg has mentioned this project before in interviews, although that doesn't even mean a project will get made. Still, the casting call looks promising, and, high off the success of The Greatest Showman, Hollywood might just give us a Big Deal movie musical. Remember in 2013 when Les Miserables swarmed the awards shows? Anne Hathaway took home an Oscar for it ! The movie won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, comedy or musical (this being one of the few instances the word "musical" need be applied).