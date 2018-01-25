Following its release, publications like The Atlantic, the Boston Globe, The New York Times, and Rolling Stone were underwhelmed. What do we look for when we look for a movie about mothers and daughters? What made Lady Bird soar with the critics, but Landline fall flat? This certainly isn't intended to pit the two against each other — actually, it's the opposite. In an ideal world, both movies would be welcomed to the stage, the way two movies about the battle of Dunkirk (Darkest Hour and, uh, Dunkirk) are competing for Oscars Best Picture.