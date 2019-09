I'll admit that Landline's genetic makeup feels tailored specifically to me, with Obvious Child creator Gillian Robespierre as both the writer and director, Jenny Slate as the star, and a Duplass brother as a love interest (Jay, specifically). When sisters Dana (Slate) and Ali (Abby Quinn) discover that their father (John Turturro) is cheating on their mother (Edie Falco), they must mend their dysfunctional relationship in an effort to get to the bottom of it. Set in the '90s, the movie is just so pleasant to watch, hurts in all the right ways, and ends with the three main characters sitting on the floor of the bathroom smoking cigarettes. The stories of the three women intersect perfectly — not in a ham-fisted, Love Actually kind of way, but in a way that rounds out the narrative to be not about one person in particular, but instead how the push and pull of each of their lives forms a family you'll definitely recognise.