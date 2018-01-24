Everything This Pop Star Keeps In Her First Designer Bag

Phone, wallet, keys, and lipstick: The mantra of many a millennial woman. Beyond those four basics, however, every woman has a few necessities that might seem just plain weird. In Spill It, we ask influential women to share everything that's in their bag — embarrassing, enlightening, and otherwise. Here, Youtube sensation and singer Madison Beer shares what is in her first ever designer bag.
Madison Beer is a woman on the go. After getting a number of singles under her belt, like "Dead" and "Say It To My Face," her debut EP is coming soon. While running back and forth between studios and meetings and shoots, Beer's bag needs to hold pretty much everything — and it does.
Advertisement
Hairbrush? Check. Hair ties? Wrapped around the hairbrush. Mucinex? Yes, it's next to the inhaler and the Advil. It's not just a pharmacy in there, though. She has trinkets like a Supreme seahorse keychain (that comes with a pretty good story) and a book called Writer's Block by Asa Ray Henson, given to her by a fan.
She also has a makeup bag filled with products from places like Mac and Laura Mercier, but her favourite thing in her bag is her Le Labo perfume. But don't worry, she's just like the rest of us: she also has a tangled ball of headphones that will never, ever get straightened out.
Watch the video above for a full look at everything Beer can't leave the house without, and head over here to listen to more of her music and get up to speed on the can't-miss artist before her first EP drops.
Advertisement