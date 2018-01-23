Please Do Not Make Harry Styles The Next James Bond

The Bond film franchise has been around now for nearly 56 years, ushering in a slew of handsome men — Sean Connery, Pierce Bronson, and Daniel Craig, to name a few — to portray the dashing and dangerous lead. Meanwhile, some of Hollywood's sexiest women — we're talking Ursula Andress, Kim Basinger, and Halle Berry — have wooed audiences as unforgettable side characters, otherwise known as Bond Girls. Were they amazing? Yes, but it's time that a woman go from accessory to statement piece and shake up Bond's entire universe.