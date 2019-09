Please Do Not Make Harry Styles The Next James Bond

Why not, indeed. Elba's sentiment is thankfully nothing new. Women such as Kristen Stewart and Priyanka Chopra have been making the case for a franchise revamp for a while. The difference now is that more men, such as Michael Fassbender, who bounced the idea of a woman Bond off of British GQ, are finally starting to realise that the films don't need white, British men to be successful. For anyone who still doubts this, please see Atomic Blonde . One look at Charlize Theron showcasing her spy skills, and you'll understand that it's beyond time women had their turn exchanging fire in the spotlight. After all, what's the point in just updating Bond's technology if the ideology behind the film is still stuck back in the early '60s?