Almost a year after Moonlight took home the Academy Award for Best Picture, the 2018 Oscar nominations are honouring a slew of LGBTQ+ stories. This year, the films nominated range from a fantasy fairytale to an intimate story of first love to a tale of grief forced to be hidden because of one's identity. The Academy Award nominations prove that these are stories worth not only telling, but also celebrating.
The four vastly different movies each offer a slice of LGBTQ+ life not often seen in mainstream cinema. Click through to see the four films honoured this year that showcased stories from the community.