While celebrities attending tonight's Screen Actors Guild Awards aren't pulling a Golden Globes and wearing black in honour of Time's Up, that doesn't mean the topic of sexual harassment and assault won't get brought up. In an interview with E!'s Giuliana Rancic, Alison Brie was asked about the allegations of sexual misconduct against James Franco. Brie is married to Franco's younger brother, Dave, and was put in a tricky spot.
Her answer was very diplomatic, although she believes that not all the accusations are "fully accurate."
"I think above all what we've always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward," she said. "I obviously support my family and not everything that's been reported is fully accurate so I think we're waiting to get all the information. But of course now is a time for listening, and that's what we're all trying to do."
Franco has been accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour by five women, according to the LA Times. He addressed the accusations in an interview with Stephen Colbert.
"Look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I’ve done," he told the host. "I have to do that to maintain my wellbeing. I do it whenever I know that there’s something wrong or needs to be changed...The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out...because they didn’t have a voice for so long. I don’t want to shut them down in anyway. It’s, I think, a good thing and I support it."
Many fans were upset that Brie was put in this position at all, since nobody else should have to answer for Franco's alleged behaviour but himself.
It was VERY tacky of @GiulianaRancic bringing up her brother in law to @alisonbrie. Let her have her moment. Way to keep it classy E! #ERedcarpet #sagawards— Kisha Price-Heath (@HonnyDipp) January 21, 2018
Giuliana Rancic, here's a thought: instead of asking Alison Brie about the James Franco allegations, maybe ask JAMES FRANCO. In fact, maybe ask men about #Times Up in general, which you all completely forgot to do at the GGs. #ERedCarpet #SAGAwards2018— The Unaffiliated Critic (@FreeRangeCritic) January 21, 2018
Regardless, this likely won't be the last we hear about Hollywood's reckoning tonight — let's just make sure we're asking the right people.
