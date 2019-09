Jessica Chastain Gives Jimmy Fallon A Taste Of Hollywood's Sexism

Jessica Chastain has dedicated much of her career towards highlighting and fixing the sexism that can sometimes feel unescapable in Hollywood. Women have been sexually abused , harassed, neglected in the director's chair as well as in writing rooms , so when the Molly's Game actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, she decided to prove to the host how this sexism makes its way on screen. Specifically, she brought in some examples of Hollywood scripts and had herself and Fallon swap roles — she would read for the man, and he would read for the woman. Let's just say it was eye-opening.