8 Celebrity Stylists To Follow For Natural Hair Inspiration

Any time is a good time to be natural, whether you're going in for the big chop or a decade into your longtime curl commitment. However, it's easy to fall into the same routine of twist-outs, box braids, and wash and go's. Of course, they're fantastic styles — and foolproof ways for naturals to maintain or grow out their curls and kinks — but it's still nice to break up the monotony.
Enter: Celebrity stylists like Vernon François, Lacy Redway, and Chuck Amos. They're among a small-but-proud group of talented pros who are responsible for helping stars like Solange, Lupita Nyong'o, and Yara Shahidi look their very best on the red carpet. More importantly, they make those same stars feel included. Even Viola Davis has mentioned instances where stylists simply didn't know what to do with her hair.
Thankfully, that same inclusion is available for those outside of the Hollywood realm thanks to a hefty dose of inspiration served up via social media. The eight luminaries ahead have us covered in the most creative of ways — and are quite worthy of a click.
Check out a few of our favourite pros to follow for natural hair inspo, ahead.