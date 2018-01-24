These Are The Best Paying, Most Satisfying Jobs In The UK

If you've come back to work after Christmas feeling a little disillusioned with your job, then don't worry – it's entirely natural. After all, give most people the choice between sitting on their parents' couch eating sausage rolls and looking at spreadsheets on a computer, and there's only going to be one winner.
If your feelings of disillusionment extend beyond sausage roll nostalgia though, then perhaps it is time to start thinking about pastures new. We live in a world where millennials (that's probably you) do not expect to stay in a job for much longer than three years. And with so many exciting new roles created every day by our fast-evolving technological world, why would you want to?
Advertisement
But where to focus your efforts? Luckily, Glassdoor, one of the world's biggest job sites, has published its annual report on the best jobs out there. How do they decide whether something is the "best" job? Well, it's based on three factors: earning potential, job satisfaction rating and the number of job openings. This year, for the first time, not one tech-based role features in the top 10.
The so-called "best" job, then? Glassdoor is calling it – "Marketing Manager". With an average job satisfaction rating of 4.0 (out of 5), a median base salary of £42,000 and 1,580 openings currently listed on site, it doesn't sound too shabby.
In second and third space come "Operations Manager" and "Audit Manager" with satisfaction ratings of 4.0 and 4.3 respectively. Operations managers can enjoy a median base salary of £42k and an audit manager £55k.
Working our way down the list, the great jobs continue. In fourth place we find "Finance Manager" (job satisfaction 3.6, median base salary £60,900), fifth place is "Product Manager" (3.7 and £52,000) and sixth place belongs to "HR Manager" (4.2 and £45,750).
"Although tech jobs don’t make the Top 10 this year, jobs in finance and other more highly skilled traditional roles remain prominent in the UK,” said Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor's chief economist. “However, this year will see AI and job automation impact every facet of the UK workforce in some way, and two industries that are ripe for considerable changes in 2018 are human resources and finance."
Advertisement
He continued: "Revolutionary new AI tools are complementing people’s skills in both these industries, which could upend many established and easy-to-automate roles that we see in this list.”
Here's the list in full.
The 25 Best Jobs In The UK
1. Marketing Manager – 4.0, £42,000
2. Operations Manager – 4.0, £42,000
3. Audit Manager – 4.3, £55,000
4. Finance Manager – 3.6, £60,900
5. Product Manager – 3.7, £52,000
6. HR Manager – 4.2, £45,750
7. Contract Manager – 4.0, £40,000
8. Commercial Manager – 3.8, £52,400
9. Business Analyst – 3.7, £52,400
10. Project Manager – 3.5, £44,000
11. Business Development Manager – 3.7, £38,000
12. Software Engineer – 3.5, £42,500
13. HR Business Partner – 3.8, £55,000
14. Solutions Architect – 3.5, £70,000
15. Production Manager – 3.8, £35,000
16. Data Analyst – 4.0,£28,500
17. Data Scientist – 3.6, £45,000
18. Communications Manager – 3.9, £45,000
19. Recruiter – 4.1, £25,000
20. National Account Manager – 4.2, £45,000
21. Site Manager – 3.5, £35,750
22. Mobile Developer – 3.8, £50,000
23. Brand Manager – 4.0, £40,000
24. Engagement Manager – 4.2, £55,000
25. Executive Assistant – 3.9, £36,000
2. Operations Manager – 4.0, £42,000
3. Audit Manager – 4.3, £55,000
4. Finance Manager – 3.6, £60,900
5. Product Manager – 3.7, £52,000
6. HR Manager – 4.2, £45,750
7. Contract Manager – 4.0, £40,000
8. Commercial Manager – 3.8, £52,400
9. Business Analyst – 3.7, £52,400
10. Project Manager – 3.5, £44,000
11. Business Development Manager – 3.7, £38,000
12. Software Engineer – 3.5, £42,500
13. HR Business Partner – 3.8, £55,000
14. Solutions Architect – 3.5, £70,000
15. Production Manager – 3.8, £35,000
16. Data Analyst – 4.0,£28,500
17. Data Scientist – 3.6, £45,000
18. Communications Manager – 3.9, £45,000
19. Recruiter – 4.1, £25,000
20. National Account Manager – 4.2, £45,000
21. Site Manager – 3.5, £35,750
22. Mobile Developer – 3.8, £50,000
23. Brand Manager – 4.0, £40,000
24. Engagement Manager – 4.2, £55,000
25. Executive Assistant – 3.9, £36,000
Advertisement