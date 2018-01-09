Wonder Woman Has A New Job — & It Couldn't Be More Perfect

The timing is just right for Gadot, who sees herself on the front lines of this cultural shift — one that champions women going after not just their own personal goals but seizing full control of how they choose to show up to the world and how they choose to make an impact, and the role of beauty and makeup as a tool to help define how the rest of the world sees them. "I'm so happy that we have these changes coming, and they're happening now, in my generation, in our generation, and I'm here to witness and be part of it," she tells Refinery29 exclusively.