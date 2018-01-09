Prolific showrunner, screenwriter, and producer Ryan Murphy, who always has his finger right on the pulse, nailed it when he created his Feud anthology last year. The first instalment focused on the storied and tortured relationship between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis before, during, and after the filming of What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? The show definitely leaned into the feud. But it also unpacked it in a way that left viewers with a more nuanced and complex understanding of these two women who were vying for the limited roles available for women over 50 in an industry that values youth and beauty over almost anything. They had to play up the only angle they had to remain relevant. The setting for this particular drama was the late 1960s, but it could have been 1860, or 2018, so universal is the story. Also universal though is that the gatekeepers to these stories have, throughout history, been men.