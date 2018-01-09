Their date is a Rachel Zoe-sponsored shopping fest that is both 100% my dream date and 100% my nightmare situation. Poor Becca is forced to try on at least five dresses, all of which are covered in sparkles. She oohs and ahs over every one, because what else is she supposed to do in that situation? Say the dresses are too glittery? The date is overall very glittery. There are four slinky metallic dresses. (Ooh!) There are spiky silver Jimmy Choos. (Ah!) There are Neil Lane diamonds! (Zowie!) Oh, and there are, somewhat inexplicably, lobster tails and a chocolate fountain. I think the theme of this date is supposed to be luxury, but it ends up looking like Arie is showing off unnecessarily. The big reveal of the date is that she gets to keep the dresses, which seems unfair. The rest of the women didn't get a slosh of free dresses!