Why Sarah Hyland's Golden Globes Video Is Being Heavily Criticised

Sarah Hyland filmed a short video before the Instyle Golden Globes after party last night, and it has not been received well. The video, which is part of a series from Instyle, features Hyland stumbling out of an elevator, seemingly drunk, while a bellhop looks all too keen to take advantage of her. At the end of the video, Hyland falls backwards into the bellhop's arms. He smiles because, er, it's exciting when inebriated women fall into your arms?
Commenters are confused at the video's message. The clip is supposed to be fun, but tonally, it went awry. Probably because it features a male bellhop who looks excited to take advantage of a drunk starlet. (Hyland carries a bottle of champagne with her as well.) That paired with the theme of the 2018 Golden Globes, the video does not look silly or fun at all. This year's ceremony was ruled by the Time's Up initiative, which spurred women to wear all black, and eight attendees brought activists with them to the ceremony. This was in effort to combat the widespread plight of sexual misconduct in Hollywood and beyond.
"Did no one filming this one stop to think, 'hey, maybe this one is a little...not right...' ??" one commenter wrote.
"Just let him have his way with the tipsy woman. Real funny," wrote another.
Said another, "What an obscene contradiction to the entire evening."
In what might have been a response to criticism, Hyland tweeted last night that John, the bellhop in the video, was "a very nice old man." She added that she was "completely sober" at the time. Refinery29 has reached out to representation for Hyland for additional comment.
#JohntheBellHop is a very nice old man. FYI. *completely sober*— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) January 8, 2018
