The last couple of months of 2017 were dominated by a tsunami of accounts exposing systemic abuse in Hollywood, and beyond. Powerful men have lost their jobs, as more and more women feel empowered to share their stories. In that context, it feels appropriate to look to the future of the business, to the rising stars who will, hopefully, be spared the experiences of some of their predecessors, and give us memorable performances without fearing what they might have to trade for them.