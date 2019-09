Of course, this isn't the first time Leon has proudly shown off her body hair. Back in April, the 21-year-old was subjected to online bullying over the matter when a photo of her on the beach with armpit hair surfaced. This, and similar unshaved photos posted by other celebrities , triggered a larger body hair debate online. The question became whether to shave your armpits, or to not shave your armpits — the good news being that it's entirely up to you.