The Real Reason Margot Robbie's Hair Looks So Fried In I, Tonya

After trying tonnes of sprays and mousses, Lee's team couldn't find a product that gave the hair the right crunch. So they got creative — and cracked open a cold one. "To set the hair, we didn't use setting lotions or mousse — we used beer — as crazy as that sounds," Lee told us. "Beer gives the hair that texture that you see when you flash back to '80s music videos. So we'd take a can of beer, let it sit out so it went flat, pour it over the hair, let the hair air-dry, and that was the look. There's no way that we could've gotten the fringe to stand up the way that we did, or the way they used to, with just a regular mousse."