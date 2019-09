Despite Mendes' enthusiasm toward the nostalgic look, users on Twitter don't seem to be as eager. Like the Y2K hysteria , this is one phase most people hope doesn't come back. A majority of the replies echo a resounding "no" to the style suggestion, while other fans agree that if anyone could pull off the zigzag style, it's Mendes. But if we have to base our trend forecast off of this year's hottest comebacks — scrunchies and bobs included — it's safe to say zig-zags aren't far behind.