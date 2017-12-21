"When I first started out, no one wanted to take me on in an agency, because there were no Asian roles. I just started out doing print and commercials. You were seeing a lot of ‘hip Asians’ in commercials and print, so I made a living doing that, but it took me seven years to find a boutique agent. I wanted to be the next comedic star. I wanted to be the next Jack Black or Anna Faris. People were like, 'That’s great, but we’re going to go out for the samurai role. Make sure you wear your ninja clothes,'" said Lee. "As for the samurai stuff, Lilly does some dart stuff, but that’s just because she’s odd, and she does everything!"