This app (ominously called "The System") takes all of the surprises out of dating by telling you right from the start how long your relationship will last with a person, claiming that even the briefest of encounters "happen for a reason." It's relatable commentary for our TMI world where before going on a date you can Google someone and follow them on Twitter and Instagram, not to mention stalk their Facebook. By the time you sit down for that first date, you could already be well-acquainted with a stranger. In fact, you might already be on to the next one, swiping right to find your next match if you feel this one isn't quite good enough.