Dylan and Cole Sprouse used to be inseparable. Together, they starred in commercials, played alongside Adam Sandler in Big Daddy, and dominated the Disney Channel in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Now, at age 25, they couldn't seem more different. While Cole went on to star in Riverdale, Dylan opted to stay out of the mainstream spotlight and, in turn, became somewhat of a jack of all trades. During a recent interview with Vulture, the blond-haired brother finally gave fans an answer to their burning question: Just what has Dylan been up to for the past few years?
For starters, he's really into brewing. But, he's not so focused on the hoppy IPAs that microbreweries across the country are cranking out. Instead, he's going way old school and making batches of mead at his yet-to-be-opened brewery in Brooklyn, All-Wise Meadery. The booze, he told Vulture, is "an expression" of himself.
When he's not cleaning mash out of brewing tanks, Sprouse told Vulture that he's been filling his time on the sets of indie productions, from short films like Carte Blanche to comedies like Banana Split. Sure, they're not as buzz-worthy as his brother's latest project, but that's what he likes about them.
"I think Cole's in a place where he's very happy right now, whereas I would be happiest doing more films with a lower budget — independent, expressive, really small-scale," he said. "I tend to enjoy roles that I very closely identify with: fringe people and complicated characters, who might even be bad guys, or bad characters that have one redeeming quality. That's closer to my idea of what my acting trajectory should be."
Excited to announce this project! Currently filming with this very talented group https://t.co/xQZE7SAkN6— Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) December 14, 2017
Additionally, Vulture reports Sprouse plays Dungeons & Dragons and voiced a video game.
So, while he may not be drinking milkshakes and trying to solve mysteries on The CW, it certainly appears that he's keeping himself busy and forging a path all on his own.
