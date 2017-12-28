These Are The Movies Women Can Get Excited For In 2018

With the holiday season movie rush coming to a close, our eyes are focused on the screens of 2018.
These past couple of months have been difficult ones for Hollywood, as the dream factory faces an industry-wide reckoning with longstanding practices that have enabled sexual assault, abuse, and misogyny over decades.
There is still much work to be done ahead, but the abscess is draining. Women of extreme courage have led the way for dozens of others to come forward and speak out against the injustice they face while trying to do their jobs on a daily basis. And so, what better way to start the year than to celebrate the upcoming successes by women both in front of and behind the camera?
2018 is shaping up to be a good year to do just that. From female-helmed blockbusters like A Wrinkle In Time, to action heroines front and centre in Proud Mary and Tomb Raider, women are going to kick ass. We're getting an all-women Ocean's 8 (with Rihanna), a reboot of A Star Is Born (with Lady Gaga), a Mamma Mia! sequel (with Cher), and witnessing the return of Mary freaking Poppins. Add in a spy thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence, a Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson-led sci-fi epic, and a Dark Phoenix movie, and we've got the makings of a stellar lineup.
After all, there are so many great stories out there — it's about time women got to tell them.
