We are pleased to inform you that, yes, the trailer for the Mamma Mia sequel is here and it looks very good. We want to also take the time to remind you that the movie is called Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which is a reference to the lyrics of the song "Mamma Mia." (In case you forgot them.)
The movie is less a sequel and more a prequel. Though it follows Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) as she prepares to have her first child, the bulk of the movie happens before the events of the previous film, which came out in 2008. Lily James plays a young Donna (Meryl Streep in the original film) who moves to a remote island in Greece, only to find herself entrapped in a love quadrangle with three men. This, as I'm sure you recall, is a major plot point in Mamma Mia! In the original film, the men were played by Colin Firth (Harry), Pierce Brosnan (Bill), and Stellan Skarsgård (Sam). In this 2017 "prequel," the suitors are Hugh Skinner (young Harry), Josh Dylan (young Bill), and Jeremy Irvine (young Sam). The trailer features a slow, a capella version of "Mamma Mia," the eternally perfect song, as well as one swell pair of overalls. (A reminder for those who haven't watched the 2008 film in a while: Meryl Streep's character Donna exclusively wears overalls.)
Advertisement
As Twitter users have pointed out, there's one truly bad thing about the trailer: It doesn't have enough Streep. The trailer strongly implies that by the time Sophie is pregnant with her first child, Donna has passed away. Though the movie is largely about Donna, Streep can only be found in archival footage from the first film.
Streep aside, the movie has all the elements of the original film: love, music, and Julie Walters, who played Mrs. Weasley in the Harry Potter movies. In the words of ABBA (and also the movie title), here we go again. Watch the full trailer for the movie, below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement