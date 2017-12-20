What Barnum's Oddities Tell Us About The Way We Consume Entertainment

Ultimately, what I admire about The Greatest Showman is that it defies the impulse that made all of those reality shows so successful. For all Barnum loved catering to an audience, the movie gives no voice to us, the gawkers, the onlookers. The audience doesn’t get its own anthem — the oddities do. And after hearing the oddities speak, and love themselves even without the presence of audience, I’ll probably never watch reality TV with quite the same fervour. Those people on those shows shouldn't need to convert my viewership into their own self-acceptance. They should just go right on, loving themselves without me.