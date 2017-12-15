The Most Inspiring Awards Show Speeches Of All Time

Award shows are often criticised for being shallow and self-congratulatory, but these celebrities rose to the occasion to use their time powerfully. While the entire nation was watching live, they used their enormous platforms to advocate for causes like equal pay, people of colour in the industry, and climate change. Some celebs, like Fiona Apple, used that moment to say something profound about how we act as people, and how the very notion of celebrity is, in her words, "bullshit," and how we should "go with" ourselves. These award acceptance speeches remind us that Hollywood and the entertainment industry aren't afraid to call out the destructive forces at large, even if it sometimes seems like they are.