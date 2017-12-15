Taylor Swift’s Body Language Changed When She Met Joe Alwyn

When you're in a happy relationship, your body language is open, expressive, and fun. When things are not so awesome, it shows in how you carry yourself. And according to Taylor Swift Squad member Todrick Hall, she was recently in a relationship that really affected her signature poise.
Hall appeared on The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, where he talked about how Swift's apparent unhappiness was showing in her posture. "There was a time last year … I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but she was dating someone — I never actually met this person — but I could just tell every time I would talk to her, she would hunch over," said Hall.
Advertisement
He continues, "'I was like, 'You cannot turn into Quasimodo for this guy. Every time you say his name, you hunch over.'" Hall was worried that this particular boyfriend was, literally, bringing Swift down.
We don't like the idea of a woman shrinking for any man — and certainly not the man they're in a relationship with. Love is supposed to make you feel alive and joyous, not like the weight of the world is on your shoulders.
We do wonder, however, who this unnamed ex could be. As Glamour points out, Hall was referencing someone that Swift dated "last year," which we know is either Calvin Harris or Tom Hiddleston. Harris and Swift certainly had a much more publicly heartbreaking split, with Harris going off on a long Twitter rant about it. Hiddleston, for his part, dealt with their breakup by getting a puppy. So we think we know who the bad boy of Hall's story must be.
Hall says Swift is a million times happier with her current boyfriend, English actor Joe Alwyn. "Now she’s so happy, standing up completely straight and so tall and so confident … I’m so, so happy for her," — and we are too. It's evident on reputation's love songs, like "Gorgeous," and "King of My Heart." The absolute last thing Swift needs is another unhappy relationship, or lower back pain.
Advertisement