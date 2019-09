Dakota Johnson's New Look Is 50 Shades Blonder

According to the star's colourist and Redken Creative Consultant Tracey Cunningham , Johnson's hair transformation went down last week. "We had been using a gloss to darken her hair colour to brunette, but she’s naturally a dark blond, so the highlights were an easy transition," Cunningham tells Refinery29. "I used Redken Flash Lift to foil highlight all over, then went in with a ShadesEQ gloss around her root area to lessen the line of demarcation." Cunningham adds that this final touch around the hairline will help Johnson's colour look more natural during the grow out process.