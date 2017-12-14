Why Fans Are Obsessing Over Khloé Kardashian's Pose In The Family Christmas Card

This holiday season, the Kardashians have given us the gift of rapt anticipation. Thanks to Kim's daily Christmas cards, that anticipation grows in intensity as we approach 25th December. On Christmas, the Kardashians will share one last holiday photo, which many people believe will finally reveal that both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are pregnant. While most of us are still holding out for that Christmas Day reveal, yesterday's photo did throw a bit of a wrench into the theory.
On Wednesday 13th December which Kim labeled simply as "Day 13," Khloé was featured for the very first time on one of the cards. Until yesterday, both Khloé and Kylie had been absent from all the other photos Kim had posted in her countdown to Christmas, and many believed that was because they were attempting to keep their stomachs concealed until the big "we're pregnant" announcement on Christmas. Not only did Khloé show up in Day 13's picture, Twitter users quickly commented to point out that she didn't look pregnant in the picture.
Advertisement
Day 13 - 25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @elirusselllinnetz pic.twitter.com/LRvM4M3RVQ— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2017
It may be true that Khloé didn't outwardly appear to be pregnant, but we have to keep in mind that we have absolutely no idea when this photo was taken, and that every pregnant body is different. Just because she doesn't appear to be pregnant in this photo doesn't mean she isn't expecting. What's more, the family could still share a different photo, taken later, where she's showing.
There's one other thing that people are pointing to in this photo as potential evidence that although Khloé's not showing, she may actually be pregnant. In Day 13's photo, Khloé is holding a baby. The baby in the photo is Rob's daughter, Dream, but some people seem to have forgotten about this member of the family because many were desperate to know who Khloé was holding.
When you're dealing with this much excitement, it's not totally unheard of to have your imagination run away with you. These fans may have opened Day 13's card and immediately jumped to the conclusion that Khloé had already given birth. That's almost definitely not what happened, but who knows, Khloé holding her baby niece Dream could simply be the Kardashians' sneaky way of hinting at what's to come.
Advertisement