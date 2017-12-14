Women Of Colour Need More Than Pushback & Denial

Unfortunately, this has been the trend for women of colour who dare to add their names to the list of people willing to say “#MeToo.” The conversation about sexual assault that has transpired over the past few months has been very white. It began with a surge of white women sounding the alarm on Hollywood’s toxic rape culture. Then, a group of white men voiced their support of the movement. People of colour were largely silent on the issues with only a few exceptions. Obviously, the stakes are higher for people of colour in an industry that has already made it difficult for them to gain access to the same opportunities as everyone else. And the stark difference in how women of colour’s claims are treated is the final shred of evidence that victimhood is only for the privileged.