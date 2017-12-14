Ryan Gosling's Shaved Head Will Make You Do A Double Take

Ryan Gosling is completely disappearing into his new role. The actor is playing Neil Armstrong in the upcoming biopic First Man, for which he debuted a buzz cut on the set of the movie, which People reports is filming in Atlanta. Gosling was also seen shooting the movie in October, but he had longer hair in the early shots.
Gosling is in good hands for the role, too — La La Land director Damien Chazelle is helming the film. Starring in a biopic is a departure from Gosling's other roles, but Chazelle previously directed him to a best actor Oscar nomination for La La Land. It sounds like the filming is a challenge — Entertainment Tonight points out that it was freezing out when that photo was taken. Apparently, the cold was so bad that Gosling was holding onto a hot water bottle in between scenes.
The Crown's Claire Foy, along with The Punisher's Jon Bernthal and Friday Night Lights' Kyle Chandler also star in the film, so it should definitely be on your radar for next year.
Gosling isn't the only one of the movie's stars to undergo a major hair change for the film, either. Foy, who's playing Armstrong's wife, Janet Armstrong, underwent a significant cut and colour for her own role. Foy recently transformed her hair from a blonde bob to a dark brunette pixie cut — and during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she admitted that people were "nicer" to her when she was blonde. After First Man, Foy will be starring in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo's sequel as Lisbeth Salander, so she's undergoing plenty of dramatic changes these days.
During the same Tonight Show appearance, Foy said she felt "like a bit of a fraud" for starring in a movie about an American hero when she's not American herself. She shouldn't worry, though — after all, Gosling himself is Canadian.
