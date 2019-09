Ryan Gosling's Shaved Head Will Make You Do A Double Take

Gosling isn't the only one of the movie's stars to undergo a major hair change for the film, either. Foy, who's playing Armstrong's wife, Janet Armstrong, underwent a significant cut and colour for her own role. Foy recently transformed her hair from a blonde bob to a dark brunette pixie cut — and during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she admitted that people were "nicer" to her when she was blonde . After First Man, Foy will be starring in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo's sequel as Lisbeth Salander, so she's undergoing plenty of dramatic changes these days.