In the movie, Molly loses the game when player X calls out her salary. Molly makes her money through tips from the players of the game, and she makes quite a lot of it. As player X points out, Molly is one of the biggest winners of the night. Only one player wins the poker game, but Molly wins a pile of cash every single night. It's this conversation that marks a turning point for Molly: As soon as player X (a wealthy actor) challenges her authority, he essentially calls her bluff. And she is bluffing — she makes a lot of money, but she has virtually no power.