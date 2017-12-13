In a matter of just 60 seconds, Molly (Jessica Chastain, who is nominated for a Golden Globe for the role) in Molly's Game loses the "game." The game in question is a mixture of poker and industry — in the film, Chastain plays Molly Bloom, a woman who earned millions of dollars running exclusive poker games in Los Angeles and New York. The movie is based on the book Molly's Game: The True Story of the 26-Year-Old Woman Behind the Most Exclusive, High-Stakes Underground Poker Game in the World, which was written by the real-life Bloom.
In the exclusive clip below, Molly loses a high stakes game when she slights one of her most high-profile clients. Michael Cera plays player "X," a member of the Hollywood elite. (Both Tobey Maguire and Matt Damon appear in the book. Cera's character is believed to be a composite of Maguire and Damon. Aaron Sorkin, the writer and director, told Entertainment Weekly that beyond Molly, he tried to obscure all the identities of the famous people featured in the book.)
In the movie, Molly loses the game when player X calls out her salary. Molly makes her money through tips from the players of the game, and she makes quite a lot of it. As player X points out, Molly is one of the biggest winners of the night. Only one player wins the poker game, but Molly wins a pile of cash every single night. It's this conversation that marks a turning point for Molly: As soon as player X (a wealthy actor) challenges her authority, he essentially calls her bluff. And she is bluffing — she makes a lot of money, but she has virtually no power.
Watch the full clip, below.
