Why Louis Tomlinson Is In A Twitter Feud With An Australian Radio DJ

Twitter is such a vast and complex web that it's easy to miss things. That's why it's important I alert you to the fact that Louis Tomlinson is currently in a heated feud with an Australian radio DJ.
From what I can parse, Tomlinson appeared on 2DayFM hosted by Ash London, Ash Williams, and Ed Kavalee during which the three made negative comments about his fame and his facial hair — specifically that it was "ratty" and that he was "no Harry Styles."
London, specifically, faced a lot of backlash for the comments, and took to Twitter to clear things up.
"I am a music fan," she wrote in a note. "I love that it brings so much passion out in people. This morning on air we had a great interview with Louis. As always — he was a total legend. I loved talking about how far he's come, his new music and his future which looks so bright.
We love Louis and we will continue supporting him and his new music and we have always done."
Apparently, Tomlinson didn't accept her apology.
"Probs best to stay on private for a bit longer love!" he replied, along with a middle finger emoji.
Later, she came back to Twitter to clarify some things.
"Tough day. A lot of people claiming I said some things which, in reality I simply didn't. What I can apologise for, is describing the quality of someone's facial hair in a light-hearted chat with my two co hosts. For that I'm sorry. All the other stuff? Simply not true. Not me," she explained. "I'll be off socials for a bit — the abuse and threats are a little much for me right now. I won't go on private because I don't have anything to hide. In future I'll do what I always do — stick to the music and leave any mentions of facial hair out of it."
This is true. In the recording below, the hosts did indeed comment on his popularity, but London only said the statement about "ratty hair." The rest of the offending statements were made by her fellow co-hosts.
While all those involved have been on the receiving end of backlash, London is the only one who has made any kind of formal statement or announced that she's stepping away from Twitter. We can agree that the comments were insensitive, but I think we can also agree that Tomlinson actively encouraging his fans to target someone is pretty bad.
