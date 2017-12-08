Actors Who Looked EXACTLY Like The Real People They Were Playing

A hair and makeup department can do wonders when it comes to recreating these public figures on screen, but no amount of concealer or prosthetics can accomplish what people like Margot Robbie can do for figure skater Tonya Harding simply by showing up. Robbie, with her blonde hair and intense features, perfectly assumes the role of the scrappy Olympian who became embroiled in scandal, and she's not the only actress who's made us question whether or not these actors and their characters share a family tree.