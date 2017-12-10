Justin Bieber's Mum Is Ready To Use The L Word About Selena Gomez

It sounds like Team Jelena might have a new recruit: Justin Bieber's very own mum.
The pop star's mother, Pattie Mallette, couldn't resist gushing about Selena Gomez when speaking to People at the Justice Speaks Holiday Benefit Luncheon in Los Angeles yesterday. By all accounts, her son and the "Bad Liar" singer have rekindled their rollercoaster romance, which has been on and off since 2010.
Though Mallette declined to confirm their relationship status, her comments about Gomez seem pretty telling.
“I don’t know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn’t share a whole lot, but I love her,” Mallette, who was accompanied by her son at the event, told the magazine. “I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them.”
Very diplomatic. Mallette also alluded to the importance that love can have on a person's growth and emotional intelligence, adding that her son is trying to move on from his troublemaker past by finding "balance" and "keeping his focus on God."
“I think anyone with real love in their life is more grounded,” she told People. “I think there’s so much confusion sometimes and facade in this Hollywood world, and so it’s important for us to find the ones that truly care and stick with them.”
It's not the first time Mallette has publicly praised Gomez.
"I love Selena," she told Us Weekly in 2012, during the stars' first stretch as a couple. "She's a sweetheart. What you see is how she is. She's good for him. They're good together. They're adorable."
Does Mother know best? Does it matter? Jelena 'shippers need to know!
