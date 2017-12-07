Lindsay Lohan is doing well, and she wants you to know about it.
The actress spoke with Daily Mail TV host Jesse Palmer on Wednesday about her new life in Dubai, as well as her tumultuous past.
"I'm good, I'm really happy, I'm in a really good place," Lohan told Palmer. "I love life."
As far as her past, Lohan pointed out that her experience came with a unique challenge, thanks to the fact that she's been in the public eye for so long.
"Everyone has their ups and downs, but I lived mine for everyone to see," Lohan said to Palmer. "You can have moments in your life where you don't really know what you want, and there's a way through that."
Advertisement
Lohan also mentioned an upcoming humanitarian trip to Yemen.
"Those people need more hope, I want to help," Lohan said of her upcoming trip. "I really like to give back."
Most exciting for fans, though, Lohan also teased that she wants to return to acting. Lohan apparently hinted that she'll be working on a new project in 2018.
"There's a book that I found called The Honeymoon, I was reading it over this summer. I want to make it into a series or movie," Lohan said during the Daily Mail interview.
Though we haven't heard as much from Lohan lately, she still weighs in on US politics and cultural conversations from time to time. Back in July, Lohan tweeted that people should stop "bullying" President Donald Trump.
Lohan also said in an Instagram story in October that she felt "very bad" for Harvey Weinstein after the allegations against him were published in various media outlets. In a followup statement provided to the Daily Mail, Lohan said that "allegations should always be made to the authorities and not played out in the media."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement