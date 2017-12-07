These Are All The Politicians In D.C. Who Have Been Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

We're now seeing that, for too long, men in positions of power have gotten away with abuse due to a complicit system that protects predators and a culture of fear where victims don't feel safe speaking up. A cultural shift is happening in the post-Weinstein world, and in this new world order, even the people in the higher spheres of government aren't untouchable anymore thanks to brave women who are sharing their stories, intrepid reporting, and a willingness from the public to believe survivors.
Both Republicans and Democrats are struggling to deal with sexual harassment claims and subsequent fallouts among their ranks, from the accusations against President Trump to the allegations made against freshman Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen.
Ahead, we're keeping a list of all the elected officials in Washington, D.C. who have been accused of sexual misconduct. We'll continue to update this story if more allegations come out.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.