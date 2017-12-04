Story from Movies

Someone Recast Harry Potter As Anna Kendrick's Tweets

Kathryn Lindsay
It's always fun to think about how we'd update our favourite classic films using a more modern cast, but this is the epitome of 2017. An Anna Kendrick superfan must have noticed that her many hilarious tweets also cover a wide range of emotions that just so happen to match the ten most iconic characters from the Harry Potter series. Tweets as characters in a film? It might just be the future.
Anyways, plausibility aside, the account Hogwarts Logic posted the tweets alongside their corresponding HP characters, and it's actually hard to believe how accurately they capture these characters, right down to the quirk or flaw that ends up defining them by the end of the series.
Advertisement
Harry Potter:
"It's cute how I used to think this 'barely-holding-it-together' feeling was temporary."
Ron Weasley:
"Sometimes I think 'I need to think before I speak' and then other times I think 'I shouldn't leave the house or interact with people ever.'"
Hermione Granger:
"I woke up just before winning the argument in my dream. Fuck this day."
Draco Malfoy:
"For someone with such an intense need to be liked you'd think I would have figured out how to be less of an asshole."
Neville Longbottom:
"My daily objective is less about goal achievement and more about regret management. #AimLow."
Ginny Weasley:
"'You're the only person in the world I don't hate right now' is as close as I get to saying 'I love you.'"
Luna Lovegood:
"When *I* played Barbie, I stripped her naked and melted her with matches. #TheWizLive #commericalbreak."
Voldemort:
"My life would be so much easier if it wasn't for that thing…God, what is that thing called…other people."
Albus Dumbledore:
"If I die unexpectedly can everyone just do the right thing and pretend I was a way better person than I am?"
Severus Snape:
"Can I petition to make holding grudges an Olympic event? Cause I've been in training my whole life."
It's safe to say we're ready to see this movie...whatever that would look like.
Read These Stories Next:
Are The Kardashians Doing Women A Disservice By Hiding Their Nannies On KUWTK?
Exactly What Women Spend To Compete On The Bachelor
My 7 Favourite Things About Britney Spears' Perfect Selfie
Advertisement

More from Movies

R29 Original Series