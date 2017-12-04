Now Is The Time For Netflix To Pay Robin Wright What She Deserves

With Spacey's character now gone, Wright deserves that equal pay and then some. After all, any of the viewers who come back to the show will be coming back to see her. She holds the key for the show finding any success in its final season, and she should be valued as such. It's already atrocious that she was mislead about the details of her salary, but it will be even more horrifying if she continues to get short-changed in the wake of Spacey's misconduct, especially with the reckoning currently happening in the industry. Since apparently no one was listening before, society is now aware of how much women have suffered and been held back thanks to the behaviour of men. If we can't change the past, then we have to change the future, and the industry can start with its wallet.