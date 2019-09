Thoughts I Had Watching Meghan Markle's 2014 Hallmark Movie

Here are some things Meghan Markle says in the 2014 Lifetime movie, When Sparks Fly: "Launching a firework is like launching a cannonball out of a cannon," "I love Jack Johnson!," and "Wow! What’s this?" while pointing to a chair. The soon-to-be-royal is often only credited for her role in Suits , but she actually has a whole body of work that goes all the way back to 2002. This includes the role of "Hot Girl" in A Lot Like Love, the uncredited role of Tatiana in Get Him To The Greek, and now, my new favourite, Amy Peterson in When Sparks Fly.