This Viral Taylor Swift Tweet Is Schooling Us On Powerful & Inspiring Women

Nick Levine
Back in early November, a Taylor Swift fan shared a picture of her idol looking fierce in the "Look What You Made Me Do" video. "Name a bitch badder than Taylor Swift," the fan wrote.
o
The original tweet was probably rhetorical, but because Twitter is Twitter, people decided to take it as a challenge and started responding. Now, three weeks later, it's gone properly viral. In fact, people from all over the world are using it to give props to some truly remarkable (and often unsung) women from history. Have you ever heard of French aristocrat-turned-pirate Jeanne de Clisson? You have now.
Advertisement
Check out some of the most right-on responses below. Getting schooled by Twitter has never been this much fun.
Obviously, there have been some more lighthearted responses, too. I suggested This Morning's awesome roving reporter Alison Hammond and I fully stand by my decision. But Twitter user Carrie Kyser made a very valid point when she put herself forward.
"Me," she tweeted. "I’m a solo parent to teenage boys, instructor at community college. Car-free. There are zillions like me, DOING THE WORK every day."
Don't you just love it when something goes viral for the right reasons?
Read These Stories Next:
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favourite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
This Adorable Clip Proves That Meghan Markle Has Been A Feminist Since Childhood
The Best Part Of Snapchat? These Celebrities
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series