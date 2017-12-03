This Viral Taylor Swift Tweet Is Schooling Us On Powerful & Inspiring Women

Name a bitch badder than Taylor Swift ??? pic.twitter.com/AkSyQBUIME— Nutella (@xnulz) November 10, 2017
Teresa Magbanua— HALSEY TAULAVA (@keiakamatsu) December 2, 2017
Called the Joan of Arc of the Visayas, she was a school teacher from Pototan, Iloilo. She led Visayan Katipunero troops during the Philippine Revolution and the Philippine-American War. With a pistol, she braved the frontline on a fucking horseback. A BAD BITCH. https://t.co/YPfiE16US9
Jeanne de Clisson, murderous French aristocrat-turned-pirate who named her ship My Revenge after the French king executed her husband. She spent the next decade killing all the French crews she encountered, sparing only 1 sailor to relay her message of vengeance ☠️⚓️⚔️ https://t.co/7JGPo3qNjj— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) December 1, 2017
Dorothy Hodgkin was one of the few girls permitted to study chemistry aged 17, before going on to study X-Ray Crystallography at Cambridge. This technique allows us to visualise the 3D image of molecules. She perfected the technique gaining a Nobel Prize in 1964. https://t.co/DaQhikSPqB— Matt Dunn (@Mattgikarp) December 2, 2017
Franceska Mann, the Polish ballerina, who, while being led to the gas chamber, stole a Nazi guard’s gun, shot him dead, and started a female-led riot that gave hope to all of the prisoners of Auschwitz in the face of certain death https://t.co/s7yM6MDYT5— Hollywood Histories (@moviehistories) December 2, 2017
Harriet Tubman barely 5ft tall freed 1000 slaves also a spy for united states army took out several confederates burned their lands homes via stealth raids with black mariners soon to grace the $20 bill— Yaktown (@lelee86) December 2, 2017
Mariya Vasilyevna Oktyabrskaya: her husband was killed by the Nazis in 1941 during Operation Barbarossa. She went to the Soviet gov’t and demanded to get a tank to kill Nazis. The gov’t relented and she killed Nazis with her tank. pic.twitter.com/9Iinz8ndxx— (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ (@shonan_naminori) December 2, 2017
I’m BEYOND delighted that this “name a badder bitch than Taylor Swift” meme is rapidly turning into a Twitter course in the history of female piracy.— Elly Hunt (@CostumElly) December 2, 2017
Olivia Yang. Burmese royal who noped out of an arranged marriage, led an army, dominated the opium trade, had riotous affairs with actresses and singers, brokered ceasefires, THEN died at 90.— Cassandra Khaw (@casskhaw) December 2, 2017
I mean.https://t.co/IpBndy0EtJ https://t.co/g3cUxgvOaw
Khutulun was the great-great-granddaughter of Genghis Khan. She was a strong fighter and insisted that any man who wished to marry her must defeat her in wrestling, but any man who she beat would have to give her a horse. She wound up with 10,000 horses. https://t.co/TQTrKPN9EA— Samantha Mash ? (@anamericanghost) December 2, 2017
Me. I’m a solo parent to teenage boys, instructor at community college. Car-free. There are zillions like me, DOING THE WORK every day.— carrie kyser (@CarrieKyser) December 2, 2017