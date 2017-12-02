Prince Harry's Ex Weighed In On The Royal Engagement, Kind Of?

Cressida Bonas is many things: She acts, dances and models. She is also the ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry. In case she’d forgotten that last fact, the internet reminded her this week after she posted a simple quote on Instagram.
On Monday, news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement broke and around the same time, Bonas shared a heartfelt image on her personal Insta. The image said, “No matter how educated, talented, rich or cool you believe you are, how you treat people ultimately tells it all.”
Next to the quote was a minimal illustration showing two people reaching for one another. Her caption simply said “Truth” and “Words to live by.” Butterfly emoji included. Talk about awful timing...or was it?
Advertisement
On an average day, Bonas’ image would’ve gotten lost in the black hole of Instagram quotes. But, this was no ordinary day. Unsurprisingly, her post attracted more comments and likes than she’s probably used to (at least recently). Many of which excitedly called her out for taking a passive dig at Prince Harry.
“She lost a prince, she's a tad upset and it's fine. Most Exes have sour thoughts when their ex is happy without them. Directed at him or not. Whatever,” said @snappcan_asd. Of course, this isn’t the only comment of that ilk. Several leaped to rudely mirror the same sentiment, while others jumped to her defense or simply agreed with what she posted.
Was this post related to the royal engagement news or was it just words of wisdom? Perhaps we’ll never know. But one thing is certain, the bitter ex trope that many of us so quickly default to the moment an ex moves on is tired.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement