Netflix’s Gloria Allred Documentary Will Give Us A Front Row Look At The Gross Men In Media

A new documentary, Seeing Allred, is coming to Netflix and will tell her story. Seeing Allred will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and head to the streaming service soon after. It was directed by Roberta Grossman and Sophia Sartain, and will follow Allred as she pursues cases centred around sexual harassment and assault. It's a very topical subject, indeed. The documentary will even include up-to-minute footage, as her story is still unfolding. Trevor Groth of Sundance said to The Hollywood Reporter that "the filmmakers did notify us that they were going to continue shooting to add to the documentary as all of the allegations were breaking. So, there is a real sort of timely quality to that film."