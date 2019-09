Why Everyone Is Going Crazy For James Franco's New Movie

If you aren't already a member of The Room's fan club, you may be baffled by our reaction. I promise that I can get you as excited as I am about The Disaster Artist — all it will take is a bit of history surrounding one of the weirdest, most wonderful cinematic phenomenon of all time. It features a billboard advertisement hanging over an L.A highway for six years, a black-haired man of mysterious origins named Tommy Wiseau, and a desire for creative freedom that knew no bounds.