Is This The Matchmaker Behind The Union Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry?

There's a royal wedding on the horizon, and we are so, so excited to see the United States' very own Meghan Markle walk down the aisle at St. George's Chapel to join the crowned fam.
But how exactly did these lovebirds meet each other? Markle and Prince Harry have both been cagey about the circumstances of their blind date — which is totally understandable, that's a private matter. But inquiring minds will continue to inquire, and People has the scoop on the matchmaker who may have set these two hearts on a royal love quest.
They spoke to People earlier about being introduced to one another by a mutual friend. "Ah yes, we first met – we were introduced actually by a mutual friend, who – we will …," says Prince Harry, when Markle interjects and says "we should protect her privacy and not reveal too much of that."
Advertisement
So it's a lady that introduced the two, huh! After some digging through Instagram, Marie Claire was able to deduce that this mutual friend may be none other than fashion designer Misha Nonoo.
Markle and Nonoo have been friends for a long time, with the Suits star having worn some of Nonoo's designs. Nonoo's former husband, Alexander Gilkes, once employed Princess Eugenie and he went to school with Princes William and Harry. We're guessing that there was some conspiring on the part of Gilkes and Nonoo to bring Markle and Prince Harry together.
Another bit of evidence to support this theory? The royal couple made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games — with Markle wearing a Nonoo shirt. We see you, Markle!
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement