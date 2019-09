Meet Prince Harry's Future Mother-In-Law

Despite not knowing her for long, People reports that Prince Harry was still sure to ask Ragland for her blessing before proposing to Markle. According to UsWeekly , after the news of the engagement broke, Ragland put out a joint statement of congratulations with Markle's father, whom she divorced when their daughter was six-years-old. In the statement, the proud parents said, "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents." When the engagement was announced, Ragland was at her home in the L.A. neighbourhood of Windsor Hills, with security detail outside just in case, according to the Daily Mail