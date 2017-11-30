As those of you who live in London know, rent prices are bananas. These days, it's not unheard of for some people to pay upwards of £800 for a room in a shared house.
But if you look hard enough, there are still a few pockets of the capital that aren't too horrendously priced. Sure, next to any other city in the UK, it's still outrageous, but for London, paying £515 for a double room in a shared house is nothing short of a miracle.
To help us out, Spare Room have released, in their quarterly update, a list of postcodes where people can still find rooms for under £580 a month.
Click through to find out where these magical places are.