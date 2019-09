Call Me By Your Name needs no introduction. Publications and people alike have been tripping over themselves this past week to recommend you go see the Luca Guadagnino film, based on the novel by André Aciman, about the romance between 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Timotheé Chalamet) and 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer). But, despite the extensive reviews and thinkpieces about the film, there's one thing that's been driving me insane ever since I saw it, a recurring character trait pertaining to Elio that no other publication seems to have noticed.