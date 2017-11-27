What Is Paris Hilton Trying To Say With This Iconic Photo?

Paris Hilton has been taking several trips down memory lane recently. More likely, she just stumbled upon a folder titled "Fall 2006" and is going hog-wild with its contents on Twitter. On Monday, she dug up a couple of iconic snaps taken on this day eleven years ago, featuring what she calls The Holy Trinity — Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Britney Spears.
Anyone who grew up in the 2000s is well aware of this photo. It captures 2006's very essence, with the three icons going out clubbing together, and also driving together, so I can only hope someone offered to be the designated driver.
Advertisement
"11 years anniversary today since the first coming of The Holy Trinity!" Hilton captioned the photos on Twitter. Is it just me, or does that sound ominous? "First" coming? Does that mean this isn't the last we've seen of the trio? Should we be ready for these early-2000s queens to strike again at any moment?
This isn't the only wave Hilton has made on the internet recently. Another 2006-era pic caused an uproar a little over a week ago when she claimed that she and Britney invented the selfie.
11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie! pic.twitter.com/1byOU5Gp8J— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 19, 2017
This is hard to believe, not just because Hilton previously said that she alone invented the selfie when she was a little kid.
"If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it," Hilton told W Magazine. "I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera."
Spears doesn't seem bothered, since she's eschewed selfies in favour of a more old-fashioned art: painting. And then there's Lohan, who, among other things, is spending her time asking Kendrick Lamar to DM her on Twitter.
Whatever it means, we're ready for a second coming.
Advertisement