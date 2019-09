Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Relationship, According To Their Signs

For those of you who don't already know this couple's respective astrological profiles, Markle, born August 4, is a Leo, while Prince Harry is a Virgo with a September 15 birthday. (Funnily enough, the non-royal of the two happens to be born under the sign in the Zodiac most often associated with regality.) Leo's solar season (the month-long period when the sun is in a given sign) is immediately followed by Virgo's , meaning they're right next to each other on the Wheel of the Zodiac . At first glance, these signs have nothing in common — and, in some cases, relationships between adjacent signs can be difficult — but those differences can actually be to their benefit.