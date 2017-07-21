3 Rude Misconceptions About Leos

As of this Sunday, July 23, Leo season will officially be upon us — is it already heating up in here, or is it just us? This fiery sign is said to stoke our passions and bring out the drama queen in all of us. But, is that all there is to the sign of the Lion?
Often referred to as the star of the Zodiac (it is ruled by the sun), this sign is easily reduced to a few general terms: self-centered, dramatic, aggressive. As anyone who is close to a Leo knows, that barely scratches the surface. People born under this sign are far more complex than their “starry” reputation makes them seem. For one thing, they don’t spend all their energy clamoring for attention.
As bold and open as people under this sign can be, one must take a closer look to know them as they truly are. Ahead, we’re correcting three of the worst first impressions people tend to get of Leos.